2024 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

Music's biggest night saw lots of big wins!
It's music's biggest night, and the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards are honoring the best and brightest stars in the industry!
Some of the most popular music artists of the past year are being celebrated on Sunday with a golden gramophone for their contributions to radio, streaming, soundtracks, TikToks and more!
Coming into this year's star-studded ceremony, SZA was the most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6).
This year also will features three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the GRAMMYs moved two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.
So who won big at this year's gala? See the complete list of this year's winners -- marked in bold -- below, which will be updated throughout the night.
GENERAL
Record of the Year
"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Song of the Year
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again…
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Khan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas - **WINNER**
Justin Tranter
POP & DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Ridrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - **WINNER**
Best Pop Vocal Album
chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Pop/Dance Recording
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue - **WINNER**
"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers - **WINNER**
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest For Fire — Skrillex
ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore - **WINNER**
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Belinda Says" - Always
"Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
"Cool About It" - boygenius
"A&W" - Lana Del Rey
"This Is Why" - Paramore - **WINNER**
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - boygenius - **WINNER**
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Best Rock Performance
"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys
"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas
"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius - **WINNER**
"Rescued" - Foo Fighters
"Lux Æterna" - Metallica
Best Metal Performance
"Bad Man" - Disturbed
"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost
"72 Seasons" - Metallica - **WINNER**
"Hive Mind" - Slipknot
"Jaded" - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) - **WINNER**
"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
R&B, RAP & SPOKEN WORD POETRY
Best R&B Performance
"Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown
"Back to Love" - Bobby Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley
"ICU" - Coco Jones
"How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monet
"Kill Bill" - SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Simple" - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
"Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon
"Hollywood" - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
"Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - **WINNER**
"Love Language" - SZA
Best R&B Song
"Angel" - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
"Back To Love" - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
"ICU" - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"On My Mama" - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
"Snooze" - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy
Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
SOS - SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Jaguar II - Victoria Monet - **WINNER**
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) - **WINNER**
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Sittin' On Top of the World" - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" - Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole - **WINNER**
"Low" - SZA
Best Rap Song
"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) - **WINNER**
Best Rap Album
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL - Killer Mike - **WINNER**
HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
King's Disease III - Nas
UTOPIA - Travis Scott
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration'24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell
The Light Inside - J. Ivy - **WINNER**
When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet
JAZZ, TRADITIONAL POP, CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL & MUSICAL THEATRE
Best Jazz Performance
"Movement 18' (Heroes)" - Jon Batiste
"Basquiat" - Lakecia Benjamin
"Vulnerable (Live)" - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
"But Not For Me" - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
"Tight" - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2 -Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source - Kenny Barron
Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs
Dream Box - Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - **WINNER**
Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude - Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - **WINNER**
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello - **WINNER**
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched - Laufey - **WINNER**
Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming - House Of Waters
Jazz Hands - Bob James
The Layers - Julian Lage
All One - Ben Wende
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo - John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Parade - Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)
Shucked - Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Some Like It Hot - Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) - **WINNER**
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)
COUNTRY & AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best Country Solo Performance
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"Buried" - Brandy Clark
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton
"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton - **WINNER**
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"High Note" - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
"Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
"Save Me" - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
"Buried" - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
"Last Night" - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - **WINNER**
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' In The Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste
"Heaven Help Us All" - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Inventing The Wheel" - Madison Cunningham
"You Louisiana Man" - Rhiannon Giddens
"Eve Was Black" - Allison Russell - **WINNER**
Best Americana Performance
"Friendship" - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Help Me Make It Through The Night" - Tyler Childers
"Dear Insecurity" - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - **WINNER**
"King Of Oklahoma" - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
"The Returner" - Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
"Blank Page" - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
"California Sober" - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
"Cast Iron Skillet" - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) - **WINNER**
"Dear Insecurity" - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
"The Returner" - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - **WINNER**
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush
Lovin' Of The Game - Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass - Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings
City Of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin' - Eric Bibb
The Soul Side Of Sipp - Mr. Sipp
Life Don't Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge - John Primer
All My Love For You - Bobby Rush - **WINNER**
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
Healing Time - Ruthie Foster
Live In London - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe - **WINNER**
LaVette! - Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons
I Only See The Moon - The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell
Celebrants - Nickel Creek
Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms - Paul Simon
Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made In New Orleans - New Breed Brass Band
Too Much To Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live At The Maple Leaf - The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
GOSPEL & CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"God Is Good" - Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
"Feel Alright (Blessed)" - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
"Lord Do It For Me (Live)" - Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
"God Is" - Melvin Crispell III
"All Things" - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - **WINNER**
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Believe" - Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
"Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]" - Cody Carnes
"Thank God I Do" - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters
"Love Me Like I Am" - for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks
"Your Power" - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - **WINNER**
"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
I Love You - Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music
My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando - Tye Tribbett - **WINNER**
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe - Blessing Offor
Emanuel - Da' T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae - **WINNER**
I Believe - Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute To The King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South - Blind Boys Of Alabama - **WINNER**
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross - Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band
LATIN, GLOBAL, AFRICAN, REGGAE & NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor
A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
La Neta - Pedro Capó
Don Juan - Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno - **WINNER**
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO - Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G
DATA - Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ - Cabra
Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana - Juanes - **WINNER**
De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 - Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma - **WINNER**
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - **WINNER**
Voy A Ti — Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico — Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA — Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así — Carlos Vives
Best Global Music Performance
"Shadow Forces" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
"Alone" — Burna Boy
"FEEL" — Davido
"Milagro Y Disastre" — Silvana Estrada
"Abundance In Millets" — Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
"Pashto" — Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - **WINNER**
"Todo Colores" — Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
Best African Music Performance
"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla - **WINNER**
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías — Susana Baca
History — Bokanté
I Told Them... — Burna Boy
Timeless — Davido
This Moment — Shakti - **WINNER**
Best Reggae Album
Born For Greatness — Buju Banton
Simma — Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 — Collie Buddz
No Destroyer — Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal — Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments Of Beauty — Omar Akram
Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) — Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean — David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls — Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
CHILDREN'S, COMEDY, AUDIO BOOK NARRATION AND STORYTELLING, VISUAL MEDIA & MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Children's Music Album
Ahhhhh! — Andrew & Polly
Ancestars — Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope For Kids! — DJ Willy Wow!
Taste The Sky — Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs — 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would — Trevor Noah
I'm An Entertainer — Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage — Chris Rock
Someone You Love — Sarah Silverman
What's In A Name? — Dave Chappelle - **WINNER**
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree — Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder — William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way Of Being — Rick Rubin
It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism — Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
AURORA — Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album — Various Artists - **WINNER**
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 — Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — Weird Al Yankovic
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer - **WINNER**
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II — Sarah Schachner, composer
God Of War Ragnarök — Bear McCreary, composer
Hogwarts Legacy — Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", composers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers - **WINNER**
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical — Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
"Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
"What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) - **WINNER**
Best Music Video
"I'm Only Sleeping" — The Beatles - **WINNER**
"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out" — Kendrick Lamar
"Rush" — Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream — David Bowie - **WINNER**
How I'm Feeling Now — Lewis Capaldi
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour — Kendrick Lamar
I Am Everything — Little Richard
Dear Mama — Tupac Shakur
PACKAGE, NOTES & HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
The Art Of Forgetting — Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
Cadenza 21' — Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21')
Electrophonic Chronic — Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
Gravity Falls — Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
Migration — Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
Stumpwork — Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning) - **WINNER**
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel — Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project — Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) - **WINNER**
Gieo — Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
Inside: Deluxe Box Set — Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition — Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
Best Album Notes
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions — Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 — Bob Dylan
The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 — Various Artists
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Various Artists
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition — Lou Reed
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Various Artists - **WINNER**
PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You — Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
History — Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
JAGUAR II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét) - **WINNER**
Multitudes — Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)
The Record — Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
The Blue Hour — Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
Contemporary American Composers — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Fandango — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor — Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon
Best Remixed Recording
"Alien Love Call" — BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)
"New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)" — Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
"Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)" — Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)" — Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode) - **WINNER**
"Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 — Ryan Ulyate
Blue Clear Sky — George Strait
The Diary Of Alicia Keys — Alicia Keys - **WINNER**
God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) — Bear McCreary
Silence Between Songs — Madison Beer
Best Instrumental Composition
"Amerikkan Skin" — Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)
"Can You Hear The Music" — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)
"Cutey And The Dragon" — Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
"Helena's Theme" — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
"Motion" — Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Angels We Have Heard On High" — Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)
"Can You Hear The Music" — Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)
"Folsom Prison Blues" — John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
"I Remember Mingus" — Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D'Rivera)
"Paint It Black" — Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"April In Paris" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)
"Com Que Voz (Live)" — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
"Fenestra" — Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" — Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
"Lush Life" — Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
"Adès: Dante" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces" — Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
"Blanchard: Champion" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries" — Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)
"Little: Black Lodge" — Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
Best Choral Performance
"Carols After A Plague" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
"The House Of Belonging" — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
"Ligeti: Lux Aeterna" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
"Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
"Saariaho: Reconnaissance" — Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"American Stories" — Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3" — Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
"Between Breaths" — Third Coast Percussion
"Rough Magic" — Roomful Of Teeth
"Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker" — Catalyst Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light" — Robert Black
"Akiho: Cylinders" — Andy Akiho
"The American Project" — Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
"Difficult Grace" — Seth Parker Woods
"Of Love" — Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Because — Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
Broken Branches — Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
40@40 — Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
Rising — Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
Walking In The Dark — Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Fandango — Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? — Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright — Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Passion For Bach And Coltrane — Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Sardinia — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Sculptures — Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
Zodiac Suite — Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Adès: Dante" — Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Akiho: In That Space, At That Time" — Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)
"Brittelle: Psychedelics" — William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)
"Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright" — Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)
"Montgomery: Rounds" — Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.
