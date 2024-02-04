2024 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

It's music's biggest night, and the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards are honoring the best and brightest stars in the industry!

Some of the most popular music artists of the past year are being celebrated on Sunday with a golden gramophone for their contributions to radio, streaming, soundtracks, TikToks and more!

Coming into this year's star-studded ceremony, SZA was the most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6).

This year also will features three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the GRAMMYs moved two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.

So who won big at this year's gala? See the complete list of this year's winners -- marked in bold -- below, which will be updated throughout the night.

GENERAL

Record of the Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

the record — boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again…

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Khan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas - **WINNER**

Justin Tranter



POP & DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Ridrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - **WINNER**

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop/Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue - **WINNER**

"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers - **WINNER**

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest For Fire — Skrillex

ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore - **WINNER**

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says" - Always

"Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" - boygenius

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" - Paramore - **WINNER**

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - boygenius - **WINNER**

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius - **WINNER**

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica - **WINNER**

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) - **WINNER**

"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

R&B, RAP & SPOKEN WORD POETRY

Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown

"Back to Love" - Bobby Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley

"ICU" - Coco Jones

"How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monet

"Kill Bill" - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - **WINNER**

"Love Language" - SZA

Best R&B Song

"Angel" - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Jaguar II - Victoria Monet - **WINNER**

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) - **WINNER**

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top of the World" - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" - Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole - **WINNER**

"Low" - SZA

Best Rap Song

"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) - **WINNER**

Best Rap Album

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike - **WINNER**

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration'24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

The Light Inside - J. Ivy - **WINNER**

When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

JAZZ, TRADITIONAL POP, CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL & MUSICAL THEATRE

Best Jazz Performance

"Movement 18' (Heroes)" - Jon Batiste

"Basquiat" - Lakecia Benjamin

"Vulnerable (Live)" - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

"But Not For Me" - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

"Tight" - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2 -Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - **WINNER**

Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude - Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - **WINNER**

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello - **WINNER**

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched - Laufey - **WINNER**

Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming - House Of Waters

Jazz Hands - Bob James

The Layers - Julian Lage

All One - Ben Wende

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo - John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade - Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked - Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot - Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) - **WINNER**

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

COUNTRY & AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best Country Solo Performance

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"Buried" - Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton - **WINNER**

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"High Note" - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

"Buried" - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - **WINNER**

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin' In The Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste

"Heaven Help Us All" - The Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Inventing The Wheel" - Madison Cunningham

"You Louisiana Man" - Rhiannon Giddens

"Eve Was Black" - Allison Russell - **WINNER**

Best Americana Performance

"Friendship" - The Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Help Me Make It Through The Night" - Tyler Childers

"Dear Insecurity" - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - **WINNER**

"King Of Oklahoma" - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

"The Returner" - Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

"Blank Page" - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

"California Sober" - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

"Cast Iron Skillet" - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) - **WINNER**

"Dear Insecurity" - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

"The Returner" - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - **WINNER**

The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush

Lovin' Of The Game - Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass - Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings

City Of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin' - Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp - Mr. Sipp

Life Don't Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge - John Primer

All My Love For You - Bobby Rush - **WINNER**

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

Healing Time - Ruthie Foster

Live In London - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe - **WINNER**

LaVette! - Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons

I Only See The Moon - The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell

Celebrants - Nickel Creek

Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms - Paul Simon

Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made In New Orleans - New Breed Brass Band

Too Much To Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live At The Maple Leaf - The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

GOSPEL & CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"God Is Good" - Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

"Feel Alright (Blessed)" - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

"Lord Do It For Me (Live)" - Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

"God Is" - Melvin Crispell III

"All Things" - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - **WINNER**

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Believe" - Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters

"Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live]" - Cody Carnes

"Thank God I Do" - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters

"Love Me Like I Am" - for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks

"Your Power" - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - **WINNER**

"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

I Love You - Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music

My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando - Tye Tribbett - **WINNER**

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe - Blessing Offor

Emanuel - Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae - **WINNER**

I Believe - Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute To The King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South - Blind Boys Of Alabama - **WINNER**

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross - Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band

LATIN, GLOBAL, AFRICAN, REGGAE & NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capó

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno - **WINNER**

Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO - Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G

DATA - Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MARTÍNEZ - Cabra

Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes - **WINNER**

De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma - **WINNER**

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - **WINNER**

Voy A Ti — Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico — Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA — Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así — Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

"Shadow Forces" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

"Alone" — Burna Boy

"FEEL" — Davido

"Milagro Y Disastre" — Silvana Estrada

"Abundance In Millets" — Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

"Pashto" — Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - **WINNER**

"Todo Colores" — Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla - **WINNER**

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías — Susana Baca

History — Bokanté

I Told Them... — Burna Boy

Timeless — Davido

This Moment — Shakti - **WINNER**

Best Reggae Album

Born For Greatness — Buju Banton

Simma — Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 — Collie Buddz

No Destroyer — Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal — Julian Marley & Antaeus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments Of Beauty — Omar Akram

Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) — Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean — David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls — Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet

CHILDREN'S, COMEDY, AUDIO BOOK NARRATION AND STORYTELLING, VISUAL MEDIA & MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Children's Music Album

Ahhhhh! — Andrew & Polly

Ancestars — Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope For Kids! — DJ Willy Wow!

Taste The Sky — Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs — 123 Andrés

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would — Trevor Noah

I'm An Entertainer — Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage — Chris Rock

Someone You Love — Sarah Silverman

What's In A Name? — Dave Chappelle - **WINNER**

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree — Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder — William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being — Rick Rubin

It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism — Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times — Michelle Obama

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

AURORA — Daisy Jones & The Six

Barbie The Album — Various Artists - **WINNER**

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 — Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — Weird Al Yankovic

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny — John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer - **WINNER**

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II — Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök — Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy — Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers "Sea", composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers - **WINNER**

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical — Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

"Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) - **WINNER**

Best Music Video

"I'm Only Sleeping" — The Beatles - **WINNER**

"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish

"Count Me Out" — Kendrick Lamar

"Rush" — Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream — David Bowie - **WINNER**

How I'm Feeling Now — Lewis Capaldi

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour — Kendrick Lamar

I Am Everything — Little Richard

Dear Mama — Tupac Shakur



PACKAGE, NOTES & HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

The Art Of Forgetting — Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

Cadenza 21' — Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21')

Electrophonic Chronic — Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)

Gravity Falls — Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)

Migration — Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Stumpwork — Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning) - **WINNER**

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel — Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project — Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) - **WINNER**

Gieo — Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set — Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition — Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions — Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 — Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 — Various Artists

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 — Various Artists

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition — Lou Reed

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos — Various Artists - **WINNER**

PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You — Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

History — Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II — John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét) - **WINNER**

Multitudes — Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

The Record — Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

The Blue Hour — Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

Contemporary American Composers — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Fandango — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor — Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

"Alien Love Call" — BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

"New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)" — Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

"Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)" — Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

"Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)" — Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode) - **WINNER**

"Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Act 3 — Ryan Ulyate

Blue Clear Sky — George Strait

The Diary Of Alicia Keys — Alicia Keys - **WINNER**

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) — Bear McCreary

Silence Between Songs — Madison Beer

Best Instrumental Composition

"Amerikkan Skin" — Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)

"Can You Hear The Music" — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)

"Cutey And The Dragon" — Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Helena's Theme" — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

"Motion" — Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Angels We Have Heard On High" — Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)

"Can You Hear The Music" — Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)

"Folsom Prison Blues" — John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

"I Remember Mingus" — Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D'Rivera)

"Paint It Black" — Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"April In Paris" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band)

"Com Que Voz (Live)" — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

"Fenestra" — Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

"In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" — Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

"Lush Life" — Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adès: Dante" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces" — Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

"Blanchard: Champion" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries" — Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)

"Little: Black Lodge" — Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

Best Choral Performance

"Carols After A Plague" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

"The House Of Belonging" — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

"Ligeti: Lux Aeterna" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

"Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

"Saariaho: Reconnaissance" — Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"American Stories" — Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3" — Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

"Between Breaths" — Third Coast Percussion

"Rough Magic" — Roomful Of Teeth

"Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker" — Catalyst Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light" — Robert Black

"Akiho: Cylinders" — Andy Akiho

"The American Project" — Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

"Difficult Grace" — Seth Parker Woods

"Of Love" — Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because — Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

Broken Branches — Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

40@40 — Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

Rising — Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

Walking In The Dark — Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Fandango — Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? — Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright — Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Passion For Bach And Coltrane — Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Sculptures — Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

Zodiac Suite — Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Adès: Dante" — Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Akiho: In That Space, At That Time" — Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)

"Brittelle: Psychedelics" — William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)

"Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright" — Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)

"Montgomery: Rounds" — Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

