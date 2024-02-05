Billie Eilish is spilling the beans about her private conversation with Miley Cyrus backstage at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. The two pop stars each went home with gold on Sunday night — Cyrus won her first GRAMMYs for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song, "Flowers." Meanwhile, Eilish and her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, took home Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for their track, "What Was I Made For?," off the Barbie soundtrack.

ET was backstage with the 22-year-old singer-songwriter after her wins where she shared what she and Cyrus spoke about after their respective wins.

"Not to blow up her spot, but she was saying, she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s**t I could possibly say?" Eilish tells ET's Kevin Frazier of the exchange. "Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, 'Why was I saying all that?'"

The multiple GRAMMY winner adds, "Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth."

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Cyrus looked shocked and thrilled when her name was called, taking Eilish's hand in the audience and dancing to "Flowers."

"This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," Cyrus said while accepting her Record of the Year win. "Not everyone in the world will get a GRAMMY, but everyone in the world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."

Cyrus also changed the lyrics to "Flowers" while performing the track, singing, "Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first GRAMMY!"

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

As for Eilish, she was honored by her win and took a moment to honor Barbie director Greta Gerwig while accepting the award.

"This was all because of Greta [Gerwig]. She deserves it as much as we do," Eilish told ET.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

RELATED CONTENT: