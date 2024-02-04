Miley Cyrus had a cheeky ending to her acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old singer took to the stage to accept her second award of the night for her song, "Flowers," and spent the majority of her speech thanking those close to her before nailing the landing in her signature style.

"I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear..bye!" she said, flashing a sly grin and briskly turning away from the camera.

The hilarious line caused the audience to burst out into raucous laughter and applause as Cyrus and her crew walked off the stage.

The joke came just hours after she performed "Flowers" on stage and made for another viral social media moment when she called out the audience for not getting into the song nearly enough.

"Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?" she said while performing live on stage.

Cyrus also used another pause in the song to acknowledge her first GRAMMY win of the night, celebrating the momentous occasion that was not broadcast during the main show.

"I just won my first GRAMMY!!" the exuberant artist said mid-song, causing the audience to burst out into applause.

Cyrus was nominated for six awards throughout the night, including Album of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift for Midnights. The "Wrecking Ball" singer previously was nominated in 2022 and 2015.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

