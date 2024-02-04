Billy Joel Performs at the GRAMMYs for the First Time in 22 Years

Billy Joel is back on the GRAMMYs stage. At Sunday's 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the 74-year-old singer delighted the crowd by performing at the ceremony for the first time in more than two decades.

Accompanied by his piano, the music icon flawlessly belted out his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On," his first official song since 2007, and it was almost like no time had passed since his last performance. Naturally, Joel received a standing ovation.

To close out the show, Joel returned to the stage and performed his hit, "You May Be Right."

Joel, a five-time GRAMMY winner and 23-time nominee, last performed at the GRAMMYs in 2002, taking the stage alongside Tony Bennett for a duet of "New York State of Mind."

While on the red carpet with his wife, Alexis Roderick, and his three daughters -- Alexa Ray Joel, 38, whom he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, and daughters Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6, whom he shares with Roderick -- Joel and Roderick shared with ET what their family listens to at home.

"No, we do not," said Roderick when asked if Joel listens to his own music at home. "Our children do."

"So, we have a lot of Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, but they're his biggest fans," Roderick continued. "So, yeah. They want to hear it all the time."

"Maybe they're doing it because they dig it, but I think they're doing it to annoy me," Joel quipped. "They keep playing 'Piano Man.' It drives me nuts."

It's been a big week for the GRAMMY Legend Award recipient, as he released "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new song in 17 years, on Thursday.

It's the start of a new chapter for Joel, who announced in 2023 that he would end his historic monthly residency at Madison Square Garden this year. His last show at the iconic New York City venue will occur in July.

