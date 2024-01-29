SZA to Perform at 2024 GRAMMYs: Here's the Lineup

The GRAMMYs have nabbed A-list performers for its upcoming 66th annual ceremony. The Recording Academy has announced that SZA, this year's top nominee with nine nods, will take the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.

The "Kill Bill" singer, who's nominated in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, among others, joins previously announced performers Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell as artists set to take the stage on music's biggest night.

Joel's GRAMMY performance will mark his first since 2002, when he performed alongside Tony Bennett in a duet of "New York State of Mind."

Joel's appearance at this year's GRAMMYs coincides with the release of his first new song in years, "Turn the Lights Back On," which is set to drop on Feb. 1. The singer is a GRAMMY Legend Award recipient and five-time GRAMMY winner.

Mitchell -- a nine-time GRAMMY winner and 2002 recipient of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 -- will perform for the first time at the awards show, while also waiting to find out if she won Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]).

For her part, Mitchell's performance will be her first televised singing appearance since a 2015 aneurysm nearly killed her. The 80-year-old icon had to relearn guitar after the incident left her unable to play.

GRAMMY winner Burna Boy, who's nominated in four categories this year -- Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best African Music Performance -- was previously announced as a performer.

GRAMMY nominee Luke Combs -- who is nominated again this year for Best Country Solo Performance -- and Travis Scott -- whose Utopia album is up for Best Rap Album -- are also set to perform during music's biggest night.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and U2 will also take the GRAMMYs stage.

Eilish, who recently clinched the Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for her track, "What Was I Made For?," from the movie Barbie, is poised for a formidable GRAMMY night.

The talented artist has earned an impressive six GRAMMY nominations this year. Among the categories, "What Was I Made For?" is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video.

Eilish is also in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Labrinth on "Never Felt So Alone," featured in HBO's teen drama series, Euphoria.

Lipa, another powerhouse in the music industry, is also receiving acclaim for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. Her single, "Dance The Night," has garnered nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo -- with her sophomore effort, Guts -- has secured an impressive six GRAMMY nominations. The categories include Album of the Year, Record of the Year for "Vampire," Song of the Year for "Vampire," Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Vampire," and Best Rock Song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

Eilish and Rodrigo, ages 22 and 20 respectively, stand out as the most-nominated artists in their youth, each boasting six nods. Taylor Swift, who also scored six nominations for her 2022 album Midnights, will not be performing at the show as she has Eras Tour shows in Japan just days later.

The stage is set for an unforgettable evening with these chart-topping artists performing, and additional acts yet to be announced.

The 2024 GRAMMYs will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

