For the indie supergroup boygenius, getting nominated for an impressive seven GRAMMY awards was wildly exciting and equally unexpected.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- the musical trio that makes up boygenius -- walked the carpet at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday in Los Angeles, and they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about how they reacted when they first learned about their multiple nominations.

"Screaming," Bridgers said with a laugh.

"I was screaming all day," Dacus agreed. "It felt like slow motion. It actually reminded me of when I was in a car crash -- but in, like, a cool, good way."

"I jumped up and down, yeah," Baker chimed in. "Phoebe picked me up like we won the World Cup."

The nominations were announced on Nov. 10, one day before they took the stage as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The group is nominated in seven categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album - Non-Classical.

River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images

According to Baker, the fact that they got nominated for multiple awards came as the biggest shock.

"I thought one, if anything," Baker said.

"I was like, 'They're gonna throw us something,' but [we had no idea]," Bridgers added.

In fact, Bridgers herself was nominated for even more as she also got a nod for her work with SZA on "Ghost in the Machine," for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

"My pop/duo nomination with SZA was like a jump scare," Bridgers said with a laugh.

"Because that came first," Dacus explained. "We were like, 'Wouldn't it be hilarious if Phoebe gets nominated this way and boygenius gets nothing?'"

The Recording Academy aren't the only ones who have no shortage of praise for boygenius and their acclaimed album, the record. Taylor Swift said on social media in April that the album was "genuinely a masterpiece."

Reacting to the high praise, Bridgers shared her own: "I mean, she's the king. The king of the world."

"I mean, literally," Baker added with a laugh.

Fans will get a chance to see how many awards the supergroup takes home when the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 4 on CBS and Paramount+.

