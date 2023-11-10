2024 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

See the full list of artists who could take home a golden gramophone on Music's Biggest Night!
Music fans, rejoice! The 2024 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Friday, and some of this past year's top performers and recording artists made the list.
SZA is this year's most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6).
The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests.
It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards will feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Additionally, the GRAMMYs are moving two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.
"The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process," said Mason in a press release. "These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape."
"By introducing these three new Categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists - and relocating the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields," the statement continues. "We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these Categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide."
See the complete list of 2024 nominees below!
GENERAL
Record of the Year
"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Song of the Year
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
the record — boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift
SOS — SZA
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again…
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Khan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
POP & DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Ridrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best Pop/Dance Recording
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue
"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest For Fire — Skrillex
ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Belinda Says: - Always
"Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
"Cool About It" - boygenius
"A&W" - Lana Del Rey
"This Is Why" - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - boygenius
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Best Rock Performance
"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys
"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas
"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
"Rescued" - Foo Fighters
"Lux Æterna" - Metallica
Best Metal Performance
"Bad Man" - Disturbed
"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost
"72 Seasons" - Metallica
"Hive Mind" - Slipknot
"Jaded" - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
R&B, RAP & SPOKEN WORD POETRY
Best R&B Performance
"Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown
"Back to Love" - Bobby Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley
"ICU" - Coco Jones
"How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monet
"Kill Bill" - SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Simple" - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
"Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon
"Hollywood" - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
"Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
"Love Language" - SZA
Best R&B Song
"Angel" - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
"Back To Love" - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
"ICU" - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"On My Mama" - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
"Snooze" - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy
Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
SOS - SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Jaguar II - Victoria Monet
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Sittin' On Top of the World" - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" - Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Low" - SZA
Best Rap Song
"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL - Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
King's Disease III - Nas
UTOPIA - Travis Scott
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration'24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell
The Light Inside - J. Ivy
When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet
JAZZ, TRADITIONAL POP, CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL & MUSICAL THEATRE
Best Jazz Performance
"Movement 18' (Heroes)" - Jon Batiste
"Basquiat" - Lakecia Benjamin
"Vulnerable (Live)" - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
"But Not For Me" - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
"Tight" - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2 -Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source - Kenny Barron
Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs
Dream Box - Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude - Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched - Laufey
Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming - House Of Waters
Jazz Hands - Bob James
The Layers - Julian Lage
All One - Ben Wende
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo - John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Parade - Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)
Shucked - Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Some Like It Hot - Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)
COUNTRY & AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best Country Solo Performance
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
"Buried" - Brandy Clark
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton
"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"High Note" - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
"Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
"Save Me" - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
"Buried" - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
"Last Night" - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' In The Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner — Allison Russell
GOSPEL & CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
LATIN, GLOBAL, AFRICAN, REGGAE & NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Música Urbana Album
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best African Music Performance
"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
CHILDREN'S, COMEDY, AUDIO BOOK NARRATION AND STORYTELLING, VISUAL MEDIA & MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD
Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer
PACKAGE, NOTES & HISTORICAL
PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT
CLASSICAL
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.
