2024 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Music fans, rejoice! The 2024 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Friday, and some of this past year's top performers and recording artists made the list.

SZA is this year's most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6).

The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests.

It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards will feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Additionally, the GRAMMYs are moving two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.

"The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process," said Mason in a press release. "These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape."

"By introducing these three new Categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists - and relocating the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields," the statement continues. "We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these Categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide."

See the complete list of 2024 nominees below!

GENERAL

Record of the Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Album of the Year

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

the record — boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

SOS — SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again…

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Khan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter



POP & DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish

"Vampire" - Olivia Ridrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

"Karma" - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

"Ghost in the Machine" - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best Pop/Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest For Fire — Skrillex

ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says: - Always

"Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" - boygenius

"A&W" - Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" - Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" - Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" - Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" - Ghost

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"Hive Mind" - Slipknot

"Jaded" - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

"Angry" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

"Rescued" - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

R&B, RAP & SPOKEN WORD POETRY

Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" - Chris Brown

"Back to Love" - Bobby Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley

"ICU" - Coco Jones

"How Does It Make You Feel" - Victoria Monet

"Kill Bill" - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" - Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

"Love Language" - SZA

Best R&B Song

"Angel" - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album​​​​​​​

Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Jaguar II - Victoria Monet

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top of the World" - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" - Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Low" - SZA

Best Rap Song​​​​​​​

"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album​​​​​​​

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration'24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

The Light Inside - J. Ivy

When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

JAZZ, TRADITIONAL POP, CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL & MUSICAL THEATRE

Best Jazz Performance​​​​​​​

"Movement 18' (Heroes)" - Jon Batiste

"Basquiat" - Lakecia Benjamin

"Vulnerable (Live)" - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

"But Not For Me" - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

"Tight" - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album​​​​​​​

For Ella 2 -Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album​​​​​​​

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album​​​​​​​

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album​​​​​​​

Quietude - Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano — Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album​​​​​​​

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched - Laufey

Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album​​​​​​​

As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming - House Of Waters

Jazz Hands - Bob James

The Layers - Julian Lage

All One - Ben Wende

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo - John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade - Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked - Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot - Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

COUNTRY & AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best Country Solo Performance​​​​​​​

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

"Buried" - Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" - Dolly Parton

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"High Note" - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

"Nobody's Nobody" - Brothers Osborne

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)" - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

"We Don't Fight Anymore" - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song​​​​​​​

"Buried" - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Rustin' In The Rain — Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

GOSPEL & CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

LATIN, GLOBAL, AFRICAN, REGGAE & NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Música Urbana Album

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS — Peso Pluma

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Gospel Music Performance

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla

Best Global Music Album

Best Reggae Album

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

CHILDREN'S, COMEDY, AUDIO BOOK NARRATION AND STORYTELLING, VISUAL MEDIA & MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Children's Music Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes Film and Television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

PACKAGE, NOTES & HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed/Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

Best Historical Album

PRODUCTION, ENGINEERING, COMPOSITION & ARRANGEMENT

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

