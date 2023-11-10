Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMYs History With 'Midnights' Nominations

Taylor Swift's banner year continues with a record-breaking collection of GRAMMY Award nominations on Friday.

Swift has been nominated in six categories for the upcoming 2024 ceremony, including album of the year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

With the new noms, the 33-year-old songstress is shattering records previously held by some of the music industries' top luminaries -- including herself!

Swift co-wrote "Anti-Hero" alongside her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. With the Song of the Year nomination, Swift is now the first songwriter in GRAMMY history to accumulate seven nominations in the category.

She previously shared the top status, at six nominations a piece, with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. Her previously nominated songs are "You Belong with Me," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Lover," "Cardigan" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," though she has never won in the category.

As for Record of the Year, Swift becomes the first artist whose first five nominations in the category were for solo recordings -- not from collaborations or with a group -- since Frank Sinatra. Swift was previously nominated for "You Belong With Me," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space." But, again, has yet to win in this category.

The 12-time GRAMMY winner does already have a trio of Album of the Year wins under her belt for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Now, with her Midnights nomination, Swift ties Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in the category with six. (Swift's albums Red and Evermore were also previously nominated.)

Should Swift's Midnights win Album of the Year when the GRAMMY trophies are handed out on Feb. 4, she would secure her place atop Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for the most wins in the category of all time. To reach that milestone, she'll have to beat World Music Radio by Jon Batiste, the record by boygenius, Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo and SOS by SZA.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News of Swift's GRAMMY nominations come less than 24 hours after the superstar kicked off the South America leg of her Eras Tour in Argentina on Thursday.

"I'm looking out into possibly what might be one of the most epic crowds to ever exist," Swift said in awe while being inundated with adoration.

"I am so excited to play this show for you, because the way that you are dancing, the way that you are singing, this is on another level," she marveled. "Thank you so much!"

Swift will be performing in Buenos Aires for three nights back-to-back before heading to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

The 66th annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

