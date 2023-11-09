Taylor Swift is bringing her friendship bracelet exchange program (and concert tour) to Argentina for the first night of the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

The "Anti-Hero" singer hit the stage at the Estadio Monumental (a.k.a. River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires on Thursday, to the delight of her legion of screaming fans.

Swift came out rocking a plethora of pink ensembles for the "Lover" Act of her celebrated show, beginning with a pink body suit, as well as a flamingo pink sequined blazer that stole the spotlight.

The songstress was greeted by a massive cacophony of cheering and screaming from the arena stands as fans hollered and bathed the stadium in a pink and purple glow while Swift basked in the glory.

"I'm looking out into possibly what might be one of the most epic crowds to ever exist," Swift said in awe while being inundated with adoration.

"I am so excited to play this show for you, I am so excited to play this show with you, because the way that you are dancing, the way that you are singing, this is on another level," she marveled. "Thank you so much!"

The singer also addressed a Pitchfork report revealing that diehard Swifties have been camped in tents outside the stadium for months to secure their perfect spots to see the show.

Swift told the audience, "I didn’t believe it until I saw a video." And praised them for their unimaginable dedication.

"For the very first time that I have ever even visited Argentina, you decided to sell out three stadium shows as a welcome tonight," Swift said in shock.

Swift will be performing in Buenos Aires for three nights back-to-back before heading to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17-19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, ET learned on Thursday -- hours before Swift took the stage -- that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is headed to Argentina to see her perform.

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week, which frees the footballer player's schedule for his big visit. He first hinted at the plans on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, when discussing how to spend his time off.

"I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin's getting real pale, so I've got to go someplace sunny," Travis said. "Some place south, closer to the equator."

Should they be seen together during the visit, the sighting would mark the duo's first public appearance since she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A source told ET the following week that Travis and Taylor spent Halloween together, though the couple stayed away from the cameras for the celebration. Around the same time, a source told ET that Travis "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

Page Six was the first to report the news of Kelce's trip to Argentina.

