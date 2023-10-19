Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is reaching new heights as the NFL star is planning to be by her side when she starts her international tour dates, scheduled to kick off in November.

A source tells ET the duo is fully committed to their relationship and the future.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," the source says. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

During week 10 of the NFL season, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs enjoy a bye week, providing him with a brief respite. Coincidentally, during this very week, Taylor is set to take the stage for three consecutive nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Nov. 9 to 11, marking her debut international Era Tour performances. This fortunate scheduling overlap grants Travis the opportunity to be in attendance.

In the midst of their whirlwind romance, Travis is taking proactive measures to safeguard his privacy. ET has learned Travis recently purchased a new home, something he has been wanting to do for a long time. His current house was easily accessible to the public, which is no longer feasible given the onslaught of attention he's received.

This news comes after Jenna Bush Hager fueled rumors that the new couple might be buying a house together in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs tight end lives.

On Monday, the Today show host excitedly claimed in a viral clip that "a friend" shared that the couple might be "buying a house."

Hager was quick to caution viewers that the claim was merely a rumor and "not confirmed by NBC News." ET later learned that the rumor wasn't true -- however, it may have been fueled by Travis' solo house hunt.

Despite his increased privacy -- understandable, given that there were plenty of photos of his house and neighborhood published after Taylor met his family there before attending her first Chiefs game back in September -- Travis has said he's loving every second of his high-profile romance with the pop superstar.

"I embrace it," the Super Bowl-winning tight end said in an interview with Taylor Rooks prior to last week's Thursday Night Football broadcast. "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now."

On this week's new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Travis also addressed the viral videos of him helping Taylor from the car on a recent date night, admitting that he does feel "protective" of the singer when they're out together.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," he shared. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

