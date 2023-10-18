Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce discussed Travis's newfound role as a protector of Taylor Swift, her security team, and the duo's recent cameo on Saturday Night Live during this week's episode of their New Heights podcast.

In the podcast episode released on Wednesday, the brothers delved into the whirlwind of events that transpired during Travis and Taylor's recent trip to New York City, including talk around the popstar's security team and the dynamic of dating one of the world's most famous people.

Jason sparked the conversation by inquiring about a particular moment when Travis was seen placing his hand on a security guard's back while out with Taylor. He asked if Travis received any pushback or backlash for his actions. Travis clarified that he didn't push a security guard. He says he simply put my hand on his back, trying to show respect and let him know who he was.

The conversation took a turn as Jason probed further, asking, "Have you had to enact any security of your own? Do you feel like you're a security guard when you are with Taylor?"

To this, Travis responded, "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

Of the weekend outings between the A-list couple, a source previously told ET of Travis, "At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here."

On their podcast, the brothers also discussed Travis and Taylor’s cameo on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, marking Travis's first guest spot appearance on the iconic show after hosting last season. Jason expressed admiration, saying, "If you are welcomed on to be a guest, that's pretty spectacular." Travis agreed, calling the experience "every bit of spectacular."

They also touched upon a humorous SNL skit that poked fun at the NFL's breathless coverage of Taylor’s recent appearances at a Kansas City Chiefs games. Jason was curious about Travis' involvement, to which Travis humorously quipped, "I don't even remember what I said; I blacked out. As soon as they came to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming, and I'm not even sure I said anything."

Travis then revealed how he and Taylor's cameo came about, saying, "We showed up at SNL having the idea of going to support Ice Spice, her and Taylor are good friends. I always wanted to meet Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while, since he was actually on the show, on SNL I mean,” said Travis.

Davidson hosted the season 49 premiere over the weekend with Ice Spice as the musical guest.

“I’ll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back in that place, there’s just something about being in that room and the first episode of the season, I had such a frickin' blast, man, it was a star-studded back room, I’m not one to throw around names so I won't, but it was awesome, man, and Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us.”

Travis admits that he and Taylor’s cameos weren’t planned.

Gotham/GC Images

“I didn’t know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up and I’m pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania, I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Man I’d be honored.’ Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice.”

Jason was quick to mention the after-party, adding, "You guys got out of the house even later by going to the Saturday Night Live after-party, which, for those of you that don't know, it goes all night."

Travis added, "It was fun catching up with everybody on SNL, man. I miss those guys, guys and girls, I should say. Hopefully, I win it or Jason wins it, and we find ourselves back."

On Saturday, the "Anti-Hero" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their first public appearance together in New York City. While photos caught them holding hands as they made their way to the Saturday Night Live after party -- inside they brought the PDA.

Gotham/GC Images

In the photos, Kelce was the perfect gentleman as he held Swift's hand with she exited the vehicle. The pair then walked hand-in-hand inside the venue.

An eyewitness told ET that the SNL cast celebrated the season premiere at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District in NYC, and Swift and Kelce were on hand for the festivities.

According to the eyewitness, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, arrived at the celebration around 2:20 am holding hands.

"Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other," the eyewitness said. "They kissed throughout the evening."

Inside the party, the eyewitness shared that Swift also hung out with Ice Spice and her friends.

According to another source, the couple were comfortable together as they partied.

"Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA. When Taylor first arrived, she spent time with Ice Spice and Ice Spice’s friends," the source said.

Another source added that the pair appeared to be the "real deal," and that they didn't hold back when it came to being affectionate.

"They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses," said the source, who added it wasn't like they were making out, just sweet moments like "he'd kiss her on her head."

RELATED CONTENT: