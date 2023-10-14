Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos!

Saturday Night Live returned for the first episode since the nation's imagine was captured by the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and both stars stopped by to make surprise appearances that stunned fans.

In the first sketch of the night, the show made sure to poke fun at the NFL's breathless coverage of Swift's recent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games.

In a parody episode of Fox NFL Sunday, host Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson) led a conversation about the New York Jets game against the Philadelphia Eagles -- and the pre-game show revolved entirely around the "Anti-Hero" songstress.

"All right. It's week seven, and if any Taylor Swift fans are watching, the Chiefs game was on Thursday. You just missed her," Thompson's Menefee joked.

And while the hosts said they wanted to talk about football and only football, things got derailed quickly when they referred to Kelce as Swift's "boyfriend."

"Boyfriend? Hold on there. No one said boyfriend. Let's no jump to conclusions," Howie Long (Mikey Day) interjected.

"I really have to disagree," Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney) shot back. "She's in the luxury box hanging with mama Kelsey knocking back cocktails with Deadpool. Folks, they're official."

Soon, the conversation began to devolve into a debate about Swift's recent dating history, as the hosts got increasingly heated about their interpretations of Swift's music -- quickly proving that they are all genuinely Swifties, even if they hate to admit it.

"Knock it off! People tuned in for football, okay?" Menefee exclaimed, trying to get the show back on track. "Let's take a break. When we come back, we will get into this heated east coast rivalry. These two teams, they got a lot of bad blood."

Just the mention of the tune got the fellow panelists singing Swift's "Bad Blood" in harmony.

An exasperated Menefee declared, "Okay. I'm done! When we get back, we are going to speak with someone who actually wanted to talk about football."

The cameras then cut away to the sidelines where Kelce stood, mic in hand, to deliver his one line in his blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, exclaiming, "Yes, please!"

Later in the evening -- as musical guest Ice Spice was about to take the stage for her second performance of the night -- fans were taken by surprise when Swift stepped out to introduce the rapper.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

