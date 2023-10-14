Travis Kelce showed up to Taylor Swift's new concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The cardboard cutout version of Kelce, that is.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a Swiftie bringing a cardboard cutout of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift's rumored boyfriend to a movie theater Friday night in Cincinnati. The fan swayed with the cardboard cutout in the middle of the movie, and the Swiftie who snapped video got a kick out of it. The video is captioned, "Not the Travis Kielce cut out," followed by two laughing emojis.

Fans loved the video. One fan commented, "LMFAO Pls let this pop up on Taylor's fyp 😂."

Another fan commented, "😂😂😂 oh my god in only in Ohio 😂 I don't know how this isn't viral."

While the 33-year-old superstar attended the film's premiere on Wednesday night at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, the film didn't hit theaters wide until Friday.

Ahead of the concert film's release, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue, with the film expected to gross $200 million on opening weekend. At The Grove, the film premiered on 13 screens, with a handful of celebrity Swifties in attendance.

Beyoncé was among those who stepped out to show support, along with Adam Sandler and his family, Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, Simu Liu, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay and Keleigh Teller, who scored a coveted seat next to Swift for the screening inside AMC's theater two. Swift's family -- including mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin -- were also on hand.

Swift also personally stopped by each of the 13 theaters to share heartfelt remarks.

"I wanted to say thank you for wanting to spend your evening with us. This is, this is honestly pretty insane. This is a core memory for me," she told the crowd in theater two, noting that they were "stuck" with her as she'd be watching the film with them.

"This tour, let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this. I can't believe music is my career," she gushed. "That's crazy to me, like, I've always loved it. I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. So I want to say, I have friends in this room. I have my amazing backup vocalists in this room, yeah! And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you."

Swift continued, "How much you cared about it, like, that was absolutely everything. So I think that you'll see, you absolutely are main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical. That's what made it different than anything I've done in my life. Like, attention to detail. Your preparation. Your passion. Your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us. It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything. The way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have."

Yeah, just about everyone's getting in on the party. Even Swift's ex, Taylor Lautner, hosted his own Eras party. He took to Instagram on Saturday and shared video of him and his pals having a blast devouring the near-three-hour film.

But there were also some shenanigans going on in other parts of the country. Like this fan, who apparently stole a giant film poster.

Call it Swiftie fever.

