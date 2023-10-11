Taylor Swift was feeling the love on Thursday, as she basked in the glow of celebration and adoration at the premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer was all smiles on the red carpet that was set up outside the AMC theater at The Grove in Hollywood, and stunned in a blue Oscar De La Renta gown, as she wore her hair up in gorgeous, vintage 'do.

Swift was downright gleeful as she celebrated the big night with her backup singers, dancers and crew who have performed with her on The Eras Tour, and all came out dressed to the nines as they enjoyed the exciting event.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Swift also beamed while posting with Sam Wrench, who helmed and directed the concert film, on the carpet ahead of the screening.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A number of famous friends and fans also came out to celebrate the exciting evening, including country singer Maren Morris, and hip hop icon Flavor Flav, who was spotted handing out friendship bracelets like a true Swiftie ahead of the premiere.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Even Adam Sandler and his family were spotted in the theater, as they took their seat to watch the premiere.

Fans in attendance for the first viewing of the concert film were told to wear friendship bracelets like the ones passed around during Swift's tour and were encouraged to sing and dance during the movie, though not on the theater seats.

The fans who came out were, as expected, wildly enthusiastic -- and their joy was only magnified when given the chance to snap selfies with the songstress alongside the red carpet.

The Eras flick has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The U.S. leg kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

