Taylor Swift hasn't even completed her Eras Tour yet, but it's already on track to be the highest-grossing tour of all time according to CBS News. Her breathtaking performances and stunning visual elements during this tour are beyond compare.

Sadly, not all Swifties have gotten a chance to see her killer performance yet. We have incredible news for those Taylor Swift fans: A new way to experience her phenomenal Eras Tour is coming soon.

Today, Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film. The movie will give her supporters the opportunity to see her concert in theaters beginning October 13. For fans who want to secure their seat for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour film, tickets are already on sale.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film Fandango Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film Lasting two hours and 45 minutes, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film is almost as good as seeing the real thing. Swift also encourages dancing and singing to make it even more of a concert-like experience. Ticket Prices Vary Shop Now

Taylor Swift relayed her excitement when she announced the film in an Instagram post, saying "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour documentary release date:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film premieres in theaters, including AMC and Regal-owned theaters, on October 13, 2023.

How to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour documentary ?

Currently, your only option to see this incredible performance, outside of traveling to Swift's international leg of the Eras Tour, is by watching the film when it comes to theaters in mid-October.

Get Tickets Now

RELATED CONTENT: