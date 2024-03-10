Emma Stone accepted her second Academy Award on Sunday and relied on her good friend, Taylor Swift, when it came to saying the right thing on stage.

After being announced as the winner in the Best Lead Actress category for Poor Things, the 35-year-old star -- accompanied on stage by former winners like Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange -- ran through a list of people she wanted to thank, including director Yorgos Lanthimos, husband Dave McCary and the entire cast and crew of the movie. Before exiting, however, Stone took a beat to shout out her daughter, Louise Jean, using a Swift lyric to express her love.

"And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor," Stone said, fighting back tears after already putting her shock on full display over her surprise win. "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Immediately, fans online pointed out that her specific choice of words correlates to Swift's lyric from her song, "Bigger Than the Whole Sky," off her GRAMMY Award-winning album, Midnights.

In the song, the "Bad Blood" crooner sings about her love for a past love, saying the former flame was "bigger than the whole sky" and "more than just a short time."

It's no surprise that the actress -- who won her first Oscar in 2017 for La La Land -- would use Swift's words as the pair have been friends for two decades and have consistently shown up for each other over the years. In August, Stone was spotted at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles with friendship bracelets to boot. Swift later returned the favor and supported her at the Golden Globes where she won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

At the time, Swift was seen standing up in the audience and cheering for her longtime pal, which prompted a hilarious series of events in which Stone wound up in hot water with those who could not tell she was joking.

"What an a**hole," Stone quipped from the winners' lounge about Swift's support. "I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight which was wonderful. So yes, what an a**hole."

In February, Stone said that after seeing the reaction to her joke, she made the executive decision to not make any more jestful comments about Swift after her own words were flipped upside down and used against her.

"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again," she told Variety, "because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context." Pointing to herself, Stone added, "What a dope."

