Emma Stone Jokingly Calls Taylor Swift an 'A**hole' at Golden Globes

Emma Stone is all about her friend, Taylor Swift's, support!

On Sunday, Stone took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her work in Poor Things.

Following the news of her win, the room was filled with applause, but there was one standout celebration that caught the camera's eye, her pal, Swift's.

"What an a**hole," Stone quipped about her longtime friend's support in the winners' lounge. "I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight which was wonderful. So yes, what an a**hole."

Stone beat out Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino, Alma Pöysti, Natalie Portman, and Jennifer Lawrence -- who had a viral reaction during the segment -- in the stacked category.

Swift -- who was nominated and lost for her Eras Tour film -- was in the audience seated next to her friend, and Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry. The "Midnights" singer also had a viral moment with her pal, Selena Gomez.

This isn't the first time Swift has supported Stone's work in Poor Things. In December, the "Shake It Off" singer quietly attended the film's New York City premiere.

Stone, 35, and Swift, 34, have been friends since they were teens. According to the La La Land actress, the duo first met at the Young Hollywood Awards.

In fact, Swift and Stone's bond is so strong, Swifties began to speculate that Swift's vault track, "When Emma Falls in Love," is about Stone's former romance with her Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield.

In December, ET asked Stone is she could confirm or deny the fan theory.

"Oh," she playfully told ET. "You would have to ask her."

