Emma Stone played it coy when asked about one of Taylor Swift's "From the Vault" tracks, "When Emma Falls in Love," which fans have theorized is about exes Stone and Andrew Garfield.

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith on Wednesday at the Poor Things premiere at DGA Theater in New York City, Stone was straight-up asked if the track -- which has been the subject of animated conversations among Swifties since the track dropped in July -- is about Stone or not.

"Oh," Stone responded when asked, but the 35-year-old actress wouldn't budge, even after she was asked if it's true and if she's flattered that the Midnights songstress wrote a song about her.

"You would have to ask her," she responded.

Stone played it coy again -- and laughed it off -- when told there's chatter about Swift attending Stone's premiere. ET learned that the "Cruel Summer" singer did, in fact, quietly attend the premiere of her close friend. Swift was photographed -- alongside Searchlight Pictures president David Greenbaum -- wearing a long black coat over an elegant black dress. As ET reported, Swift chose not to walk the carpet for the event but representatives confirmed that she showed up to watch the movie.

Swift's premiere appearance comes five months after Swift dropped her version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, along with six new-to-fan "From the Vault" tracks, one of which is titled "When Emma Falls in Love."

As soon as fans listened to the song, they quickly began speculating that it is about Stone and Garfield, who met in 2010 and dated until 2015. Swift sings, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain."

That section of the song seemed to point to Stone, who's notably close to her mother. Additionally, Stone's 2010 movie, Easy A, has a memorable scene with Natasha Bedingfield's song, "Pocketful of Sunshine." On top of that, Garfield compared his first meeting with the actress to "sunlight" in an interview.

Stone stars alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Jarrod Carmichael in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film, which hits theaters nationwide on Friday.

