Why Taylor Swift Fans Think 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's Past Romance
Taylor Swift's latest release has fans talking. On Friday, the 33-year-old singer put out her version of her 2010 album, Speak Now, along with six new-to-fan "From the Vault" tracks, one of which is titled "When Emma Falls in Love."
As soon as fans listened to the song, they quickly began speculating that it's about exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, who met in 2010 and dated until 2015.
Swift, a longtime friend of the actress, sings in the track, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain."
That section of the song seemed to point to Stone, who's notably close to her mother. Additionally, Stone's 2010 movie, Easy A, has a memorable scene with Natasha Bedingfield's song, "Pocketful of Sunshine." On top of that, Garfield compared his first meeting with the actress to "sunlight" in an interview.
Then there's this line in the song's chorus: "When Emma falls in love, I know / That boy will never be the same / 'Cause she's the kind of book that you can't put down."
In an interview that came out after Swift penned the song, Garfield spoke about how he "will write a book one day about how I feel about every aspect of Emily Stone."
While the signs may point to the exes, the timeline doesn't fully add up. The original version of Speak Now came out in October 2010. While Stone and Garfield had met by that point, it wasn't until nearly a year later that their romance became public.
Instead, some fans noted that the song could be about Stone's relationship with her ex, Kieran Culkin, whom she dated before her romance with Garfield.
Whomever the song's about, it certainly makes it feel as if it were a romance for the ages.
"Emma met a boy with eyes like a man / Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand," Swift sings. "Now he'll be her shelter when it rains / Little does he know, his whole world's about to change."
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is out now.
