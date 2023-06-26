Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Be Kind Before Performing 'Dear John,' Seemingly References Ex John Mayer
Taylor Swift doesn’t want any more bad blood. In multiple fan videos, the 33-year-old chart-topper addressed the crowd at the Minneapolis US Bank Stadium on Saturday night amid her Eras Tour, with a message to her concertgoers.
Noting that she’s been moved by the displays of friendship and love she’s witnessed on tour, Swift asked that the "kindness and that gentleness" also extend to the internet.
"I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote," the GRAMMY winner shared. "So what I’m trying to tell you is that I'm not putting this album out so that you could go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written the song about 14 billion years ago."
This positive message came before Swift performed her 2010 song, "Dear John," off her Speak Now album, which many fans have long thought was about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.
The song talks about a failed romance, including the lyrics, "I lived in your chess game but you changed the rules every day,” and “Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone/ Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?"
Swift has been re-recording her past albums in an effort to own her own music.
Swift and Mayer dated around 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32. Three years after the release of "Dear John," Mayer released the song "Paper Doll," which was widely rumored to be about Swift.
In April, Mayer spoke about the song during a concert in Sacramento, California, saying, "I wonder if people don't like it because it sounds a little pissed off. I don't like 'pissed off' as a song. I think it was more hurt. Is there something about it that's a little b***hy? I try not to give b***hiness in the song, and that happens sometimes. I guess I don't do it very well, sarcastic b***h."
The lyrics read, "You're like 22 girls in one/And none of them know what they're runnin' from/ Was it just too far to fall?/ For a little paper doll."
Despite past feud rumors, Mayer has shown his support for Swift in the years since their split.
In 2015, he spoke directly about the GRAMMY winner, saying, "Now I can just go, 'Look, I can say the name Taylor Swift.' She's an artist. I'm an artist. Everybody stop, nobody's got cancer. We're rich people who get to live out our dreams. Let's just stop it. I'm a musician who's bigger than one song or one record."
