Taylor Swift is offering an olive branch with one telling lyric from Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

With the release of her latest re-recorded album, Swift made a subtle tweak to one of the infamous lines from her fiery breakup track, "Better Than Revenge." While scorning a former boyfriend's new lover, Swift sang in her 2010 release, "She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress." Now, in her 2023 version, she declares, "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

While unconfirmed by Swift herself, fans have long speculated that the song was inspired by Swift's split from Joe Jonas and his subsequent romance with Camilla Belle. Jonas and Swift briefly dated in 2008 and split during what Swift has described as a 25-second phone call.

For their part, Swift and Jonas have mended fences in recent years. The Jonas Brothers singer even made a lyrical change to the band's 2009 song, "Much Better," during a 2022 performance for their Las Vegas Residency.

"I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar," Jonas sang on the tune's original, seemingly referencing Swift's debut album track, "Teardrops on My Guitar."

In his update, Jonas crooned, "Now I’m cool with superstars and all the tears on her guitar," prompting cheers from the audience.

But back in 2016, Belle appeared to throw fuel on the fire of Swift's high-profile feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The 10,000 BC actress reportedly shared a quote on Instagram that read, "No need for revenge. Just sit back & wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves & if you re lucky, God will let you watch."

Jonas was recently asked about his experience with the Swifties in an interview.

"I hope to think they like me," Jonas said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, after the host noted that Swift's fans had overtaken the comments section of a podcast interview he did with another one of Swift's famous exes, Jake Gyllenhaal.

"No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know," Nick Jonas, who was also in on the interview, quickly chimed in.

"Our fanbase is -- we get it," Joe continued. "We understand the passion you have behind your artist."

The 33-year-old singer added, "I'm cool with Taylor. We're cool."

Some of Swift's former flames have found themselves back in the crosshairs of the star's highly protective fanbase, thanks in part to newly released music from the 33-year-old singer, including "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and "Would've, Could've, Should've." The former is said to be about her split from Gyllenhaal and the latter, John Mayer.

Even Taylor Lautner made headlines with a joke about Swift's Speak Now re-release, cracking that he was "praying" for Mayer. Lautner is said to have served as the inspiration for Swift's Speak Now song, "Back to December."

Swift took to Instagram on release day for her latest project, reflecting on what her life was like back when she first started the project at 18 years old.

"It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making track list after track list, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!" she explained.

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," she continued. "For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. 💥🐉🏰 Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

Swift is set to perform this weekend as her Eras Tour hits Kansas City, Missouri.

