Taylor Lautner's not sweating over Taylor Swift soon dropping Speak Now (Taylor's Version). But he does feel for another one of Swift's exes -- John Mayer.

The Twilight star joked while speaking with Today.com, saying he's got zero qualms over Swift's highly anticipated third re-recorded album, set to drop this summer. "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," he told the outlet. "Praying for John."

Mayer and Swift dated in 2009. Swift's 2010 track, "Dear John," offered fans a glimpse of her tumultuous relationship with Mayer, who was 32 at the time. Swift was 19. One of the lyrics in the track goes, "Don't you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?"

Mayer's been dragged by Swifties ever since.

As for Lautner, he dated Swift for several months in 2009, and he's the subject of the breakup track "Back to December" off her Speak Now album. Lautner married Tay Dome in November 2022 in a ceremony that took place at a picturesque California winery.

Dome also told Today.com that she's excited about Swift's re-recorded album, calling Speak Now "one of the best albums of all time" and that "the lyrics are insane."

Earlier this month at her Nashville concert, Swift announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would become her third re-recorded album.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)," she tweeted. "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows the two other re-recorded albums she dropped in 2021: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Lautner's Wife Pokes Fun at Him Dating Multiple 'Taylors' Including Taylor Swift This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Taylor Lautner Talks 2009 VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye

Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery

'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Reveals His Fiancée Was Not Team Jacob

Related Gallery