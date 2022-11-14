Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married! The Twilight star and the nurse tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The couple said their "I dos" in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members.

For the occasion, Lautner wore a traditional black tuxedo, while the bride was gorgeous in a white gown that featured an extended train and veil.

Lautner, 30, and Dome, 25, were joined at the altar by their respective wedding parties. Standing by the groom was his friend, Jason Kennedy. The bride’s party included Lauren Scruggs, Kennedy’s wife and lifestyle blogger.

Ahead of her big day, Dome shared a mirror selfie from her pre-wedding celebration.

“Wednesday vibes💓🎀,” she captioned a series of pictures of her rocking a red corset and a veil as she posed in the mirror.

Lautner and Dome were first introduced by the actor’s sister, Makena Moore, and made their romance Instagram official in October 2018.

A few years later, the couple shared that they got engaged by posting a series of pictures from their romantic proposal.

"11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true," the Abduction actor captioned pictures of him down on one knee popping the question.

Dome shared the same photos on her respective Instagram, writing, "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

"Got news for you, the feeling is mutual," Lautner commented on his fiancée's post.

Following news of his engagement, Lautner spoke to ET about his exciting milestone.

"We're super excited. We haven't started planning," he said ahead of his wedding. "We're kind of really just soaking this all in. We're gonna take it one day at a time, but I feel so blessed."

