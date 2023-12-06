Taylor Swift is all about girl power and that means supporting her friends.

ET has learned that the "Cruel Summer" singer, 33, quietly appeared Wednesday night at the New York City premiere of BFF Emma Stone's new film, Poor Things.

Swift chose not to walk the carpet for the event but representatives confirmed that she showed up to watch the movie and photos and videos posted to social media confirmed her appearance.

In one video, the singer-songwriter is seen walking into the venue wearing a long black dress and black coat. Swift is ushered in as photographers grab her picture and she quickly avoids having to stop.

On the red carpet, ET asked Stone, 35, about her relationship with the singer, and asked if Swift's song "When Emma Falls In Love" -- which fans have long speculated is about the La La Land star -- is really inspired by her.

"You would have to ask her," Stone responded.

"I just might tonight, I hear Time's influential person might be here tonight," ET's Rachel Smith said.

"We will see," Stone said with a laugh.

ET also asked Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos if the premiere would be welcoming a special guest, which he played coy about.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," Lanthimos said, smiling. "I don't."

Similarly, Margaret Qualley -- who is married to Swift's best friend and songwriting partner, Jack Antonoff, -- kept quiet while discussing whether or not Time's 2023 Person of the Year was coming to the event.

"We're hearing that maybe there's a top secret special guest coming tonight," Smith asked. "Lips are sealed?"

"Yes ma'am," the actress, who stars alongside Stone in the film, responded.

The movie also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Jarrod Carmichael.

According to Searchlight Pictures, "Under Dr. Godwin Baxter’s (Dafoe) protection, Bella Baxter (Stone) is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

You can watch the trailer for the film in the player below:

Poor Things premieres in theaters nationwide on Dec. 8.

