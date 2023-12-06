If you're still searching for the perfect holiday gift for the younger Swifties on your list, you're in luck.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off its second leg in October, and some of our favorite moments from the record-breaking tour have to be seeing little Swifties dancing along with their parents at their first T-Swift concert.

Attending the Eras Tour is a moment they'll never forget, but even if you can't bring your kid to the concert, you can now bring a bit of Taylor Swift home to them for the holidays and beyond.

Little Golden Book Biographies, which have illustrated the lives of Beyoncé, Simone Biles, Dolly Parton and more, released a Taylor Swift biography. Much like Swift's singles, the book topped the charts as an Amazon bestseller and sold out quickly.

The 24-page picture book biography tells the story of Taylor Swift, a determined singer-songwriter who got her big break in Nashville at 16 before becoming one of the most successful musicians of all time and, more recently, being named Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year.

Through colorful drawings, the biography illustrates what makes Taylor Swift so special — her ability to tell stories with her songs. While Little Golden Books are geared towards children, Swifties of all ages will adore this charming retelling of Swift's ascent to fame.

Whether your child is a newfound Taylor Swift fan or you're hoping to teach them all about the pop star, they'll love Little Golden Book's new Taylor Swift biography — now back in stock on Amazon.

