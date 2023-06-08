Set to debut in September, Poor Things is the fantastical new film starring Emma Stone as a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist played by Willem Dafoe. And the official trailer and poster only hint at the wildly unexpected and stylish tale to come from filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

According to Searchlight Pictures, "Under Dr. Godwin Baxter’s (Dafoe) protection, Bella Baxter (Stone) is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Searchlight Pictures

In addition to Dafe, Ruffalo and Stone, the cast includes Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley as Felicity and Kathryn Hunter as Swiney.

While the film may look like an unexpected turn for the Oscar-winning actress, Poor Things reunites her with Lanthimos and McNamara, both of whom she worked with on The Favourite. The 2018 dark comedy about two confidantes fighting for the attention of Queen Anne earned Stone her third nomination and co-star Olivia Colman her first Academy Award.

Poor Things, meanwhile, marks Stone's first onscreen performance since 2021's Cruella. Following this upcoming project, she is set to reunite with Lanthimos again in And, which also stars Dafoe and Qualley. Stone is also slated to return to TV in the Showtime thriller, The Curse, from creators and stars Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Poor Things will premiere Sept. 8, only in theaters.

