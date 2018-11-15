Sounds like things got hot and heavy -- and a little spicy -- on set of The Favourite.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz at the film's junket in New York City on Sunday, where they confirmed that The Favourite is a period piece unlike any you've seen before.

"It's very intimate between these women, they slap each other, they kiss each other, they make love to each other, they argue with each other, they flatter, it's very... women getting to do just about everything there is to do," said Weisz, who plays a competitive cousin of Stone's character, as they vie for the love and affection of England's Queen Anne (Olivia Colman).

Things also get pretty intense between Stone's character and her on-screen husband, played by Joe Alwyn.

"Your wedding night with Joe Alwyn was kind of pretty out there as well," Weisz noted.

"It was pretty depressing," Stone confirmed.

"I won't say what happened there on Entertainment Tonight. I don't know what rating... it's not PG," Weisz said.



"No, it's not," joked Stone, adding, "it's a little racy."

In real life, Alwyn is dating Stone's friend, Taylor Swift, and while the two have kept their romance on the down low, the singer couldn't help but support her man at the movie's New York premiere in September. See more in the video below.

The Favourite hits theaters on Nov. 23.

