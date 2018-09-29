Taylor Swift Supports Boyfriend Joe Alwyn at New York Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift is supporting her man!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer stunned in a black-and-red Amen dress as she stepped out for the New York Film Festival premiere of boyfriend Joe Alwyn's new movie, The Favourite, at Lincoln Center in NYC on Friday.

Swift, 28, didn't walk the red carpet, but was spotted exiting the theater through a back door. She accessorized her look with Jimmy Choo heels, a Christian Louboutin bag and Eva Fehren jewelry. Swift and Alwyn, 27, linked up outside, and headed home together.

Also at Friday's premiere was Swift's longtime pal, Emma Stone, who stars alongside Alwyn in the movie.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for over a year, but have remained private about their relationship. In an interview with British Vogue earlier this month, Alwyn spoke out about their romance for the first time -- but didn't say much.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he said. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

The actor is, however, rumored to have inspired several songs off of Swift's latest album. See more in the video below.

