Fans are finally learning more about Taylor Swift's "Love Story" with boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

In a new interview with British Vogue, 27-year-old Alwyn speaks about his relationship with the 28-year-old pop star for the first time.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he tells the magazine (via Daily Mail). "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

It's no surprise Alwyn is tight-lipped about his romance with Swift. The pair has reportedly been together for about two years, and though they're notoriously private about their relationship, they have been seen out and about on several occasions.

Swift and Alwyn -- who recently made his Instagram public -- were recently spotted last month having a date night in London, England. The couple was walking hand in hand following dinner at Hawksmoor, a steakhouse in the Covent Garden district. Their night on the town followed a May outing for fish and chips at a pub across the pond -- the same month Swift pointed to Alwyn during a performance of "Gorgeous" on her Reputation World Tour.

The duo was also seen on a lavish beach vacation in Turks and Caicos over the Fourth of July. Watch the video below for more on their tropical getaway:

