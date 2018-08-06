Taylor Swift's list of guest celebrity performers for her Reputation tour shows just keeps getting better and better!

The 28-year-old singer surprised the crowd at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, when she brought out Bryan Adams for a spirited rendition of his 1985 classic, "Summer of '69."

Following the show, Swift took to Instagram to marvel over the incredible performance, revealing to her fans that the collaboration actually happened at the last minute.

"I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!!" she explained. "Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I'm posting another one) that I'm FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can't thank @bryanadams enough ✨⭐️💫."

"HONESTLY IT WAS JUST SO MUCH FUN 💥🌸🌷🌲☀️⭐️✨🥂🎤🎼🎸🎆🎁🎉🎀," she added. "@bryanadams is so [cool]."

Adams seemed to be equally thrilled with how the night went, sharing a series of selfies and videos he took with Swift to his own Instagram account.

"Sang with the gorgeous @taylorswift tonight in #toronto ...what a treat," he captioned one of the posts. "Thanks Taylor!"

"My photo of @taylorswift showing me the under-stage slide to the trap door," another post read. "Thanks Taylor, I’m not sure I’d have gone that way if ya hadn’t shown me! #taylorswift #fendertelecaster."

Late last month, Swift's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, didn't run as smoothly. The singer accidentally took a tumble while performing "Call It What You Want."

Watch below:

