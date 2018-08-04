Taylor Swift truly knows how to make Shawn Mendes shine!

The 19-year-old "In My Blood" crooner stopped by Swift's Reputation concert at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on Friday, and got more than what he bargained for. While the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was hanging backstage with Mendes and opening act Camila Cabello, she decided to give him a sparkly makeover.

“This is pretty much the exact same show look [we do],” Swift can be heard saying in her clip, which she captioned, “Shawn’s back and he’s glittery.”

As they put glitter eyeshadow on his lids, the Canadian heartthrob replies, "This is perfect. This is all I wanted, ever.”

Mendes had previously joined the 28-year-old GRAMMY winner onstage at her Pasadena, California, show back in May and performed his hit single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." He was also Swift's opening act during her 1989 tour.

Mendes is just one of many celebs who have attended a Swift concert. Hayley Kiyoko made a special appearance during one of her shows last month, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid were spotting at her concert last week, and Emma Stone attended the singer's New Jersey stop.

Her Jersey show. however, was quite memorable. While singing "Call It What You Want," Swift took a tumble, but handled it like a pro. Watch the moment in the video below.

