Camila Cabello Shares How Taylor Swift Helped Her After Fifth Harmony Split

Camila Cabello is giving a little insight into her close relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 21-year-old singer covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone, in which she talks about how she and Swift met. Cabello says the two became friends through mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld, and then Swift ended up reaching out to Cabello while Cabello was going through her first breakup. Cabello is now one of the opening acts for Swift's huge Reputation tour.

"She sent me a breakup playlist and said, ‘Come over. Let's talk about it,'" Cabello dishes about Swift's kind gesture. "I think the Haim girls were there. It was, like, a girls-night thing."

Swift continued to be there for Cabello when Cabello left Fifth Harmony in December 2016 on not-so-great terms. Cabello says the "Delicate" singer gave her advice to "just write it out" when it came to her emotions.

"There were so many songs that didn't make my album that were just me getting it out," Cabello says of her debut solo album, Camila.

Cabello still refers to that turbulent time as a "breakup."

"It was as painful as a breakup, a five-year breakup," Cabello says of parting ways with Fifth Harmony.

"I don't think there was ever a point where I was like, ‘I want to leave because I'm the breakout star,'" she adds. "We were just really young. If we were in the same situation now, it would probably be fine for everyone to make their own music while being in the group, because I think everyone understands now that you can't limit people. That's why people break free."

In March, Cabello slammed rumors that 28-year-old Swift influenced her to leave Fifth Harmony.

"If I don’t want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won’t do it. And if I do, then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I’ll do it. I’ve always been that way," she said during her appearance on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, explaining that she was bothered by fans blaming Swift for her exiting the band. "It annoyed me that people said that she was encouraging me, because I know she probably got a lot of flak for that or a lot of negative criticism for that, and that annoys me because I’m really protective over my friends. To be honest with you, she’s never, ever had anything to do with that."

Cabello also joked that the only thing the two ever talk about is "love and boys."

"We strategize over it," she cracked. "Our friendship is very innocent in that way and it’s so, like, pure and I so fiercely protect my friendships with people in the industry that are like that."

