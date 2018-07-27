Taylor Swift Delights Fans When She Invites Hayley Kiyoko to Perform 'Curious'

Taylor Swift and Hayley Kiyoko are shutting down any rumors of “Bad Blood” between them.

On Thursday night, 28-year-old Swift welcomed Kiyoko to the stage during the Foxborough, Massachusetts, stop of her Reputation World Tour. The duo sang Kiyoko’s song, “Curious,” off her debut album, Expectations.

It seems the pair had a wonderful time during the performance, which included dancers, choreography and pyro effects. Clad in sparkly ripped jeans and a white T-shirt, 27-year-old Kiyoko fit right in with Swift, who opted for a sparkly leotard and jacket with black, thigh-high boots.

Both ladies took to Instagram following the show. “Hay&Tay looking like we’re in a musical,” Swift captioned two shots from their performance.

“DO NOT KNOW HOW TO COMPREHEND WHAT JUST HAPPENED. PLEASE LET ME KNOW. THANK YOU. @taylorswift #20gayteen,” Kiyoko wrote alongside a video of her singing onstage with Swift.

Kiyoko also shared a pic of the the pair hugging onstage before the show, with a sweet message for the “Delicate” singer.

“It’s really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened. I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn’t be more grateful. We keep climbing :)”

Kiyoko’s surprise performance comes a few months after Swift defended the VMA Best New Artist nominee after her own fans misinterpreted some of Kiyoko’s comments during an interview.

“I’ve had several music industry execs say, ‘You’re doing another music video about girls? I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal,” Kiyoko told Refinery 29 back in March.

When Swifties started attacking the singer online, Swift herself came to Kiyoko’s defense in a Tumblr post.

"We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has," Swift wrote in response to Kiyoko’s comments. "It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."

