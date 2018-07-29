Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Join Taylor Swift's Parents For 'Reputation' Tour Show -- See Blake's Moves!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all about a concert date night!

The couple were spotted together at Taylor Swift's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, enjoying Swift's set with fellow A-lister Gigi Hadid in a VIP section. The show was Swift's third consecutive night at the New England Patriots' home field, as she works her way through the North American leg of her sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour.

Lively and Reynolds sat in the section -- affectionately named Club Meredith for one of Swift's two adorable cats -- next to the pop star's parents, Andrea and Scott, a source close to the situation tells ET.

"They were so happy and excited to be there," the source says. "They danced the entire time and had so much energy it was so adorable!"

That much was clear, as fans posted pics of the pair to Twitter prior to the concert, and even shared a vid of Lively and Hadid dancing their hearts out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style" as the show continued.

THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER. When you have two idols that’s nothing better than seeing them support each other. Ryan Reynolds clapping his hands, Blake Lively dancing next to Gigi Hadid. That’s nothing better I could ever ask for. I STAN BLAKE LIVELY AND TAYLOR SWIFT 💓 pic.twitter.com/pXKpXb48hy — Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018

gigi hadid, ryan reynolds, and blake lively just strolled in and we are ten feet away from them i am so blessed pic.twitter.com/1F0vtki2gx — sol ☀️ (@thruthedoorwyou) July 29, 2018

Reynolds and Lively also had another very special reason for attending the show -- their 3-year-old daughter, James, made a cameo on Swift's album! Fans spotted the A-list group excitedly reacting Swift's intro to her song "Gorgeous" -- which features James' voice saying the titular word at the start of the track -- as Lively recorded the moment on her phone.

📹 | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reacting to their daughters voice at the start of Gorgeous #repTourFoxborough (via @avocadoswifts) pic.twitter.com/NApRRRbTi7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 29, 2018

During an interview with Good Morning America in May, Reynolds dished a little bit on James' surprise appearance on Swift's album.

"I don't know about starring, but a little intro there, yeah, umm," he told host George Stephanopolous, playing coy. "That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It's pretty amazing."

"My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song," he joked. "Oh, she's insufferable."

