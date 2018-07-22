Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Says He Won't Allow Anna Kendrick to Steal Wife Blake Lively (Exclusive)

Sorry, Anna Kendrick, Ryan Reynolds has no interest in sharing his wife, Blake Lively, with you!

The question came up amid Comic-Con 2018 festivities at the Hard Rock Café in San Diego on Sunday where ET’s Kevin Frazier sat down with Reynolds to ask about his wife and Kendrick’s flirtatious (albeit harmless) history and offered this statement: “Anna Kendrick apparently loves your wife and apparently feels like she gave you Deadpool, so she should have your wife.”

“I know a lot of guys that would be fine with that but not me, I would like to hang onto her,” the Deadpool 2 star responded. “Yeah, please let’s not do that… I mean, she’d be well taken care of with Anna though, I think she’s got the goods, yeah, but no, access denied.”

Lively is co-starring with Kendrick in the upcoming comedic thriller, A Simple Favor. In June, Lively shared posters for the film with this caption: “@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??”

Kendrick soon chimed in, writing, “So glad we’re finally taking this public… I let Ryan have Deadpool. He can give me this.” Guess she finally got her answer!

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters.

Check out the full clip featuring Reynolds and the rest of the Deadpool 2 team up above.

