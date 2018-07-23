What You Missed This Weekend: Comic Con Spoilers, Prince George's Birthday Pic and More

Over the weekend, the future king of England turned five, a slew of must-see trailers dropped at Comic-Con and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn found himself looking for a new job.

Comic-Con Invades San Diego: One of the biggest pop culture events of the year wrapped on Sunday in San Diego, California, but not before some major announcements were made! With stars like Kelly Ripa, Chris Pine and Sterling K. Brown in attendance, trailers for upcoming flicks Aquaman and Shazam! were revealed. Additionally, TV shows including Riverdale, Doctor Who and Homecoming dropped first looks.

James Gunn Fired By Disney: On Friday, the 51-year-old director was fired from heading up Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after old tweets sparked controversy when they were resurfaced by conservative pundits. In a statement, Gunn called the decade-old posts part of a "totally failed and unfortunate effort to be provocative." Since the announcement, two of the film franchise's stars, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, have seemingly addressed Gunn's ousting on social media. The director's brother, GOTG actor Sean Gunn, also expressed his support for his older sibling on Twitter, as did actress Selma Blair.

Prince George Turns 5: The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated his birthday on Sunday. Over the weekend, the royal family released a new photo of the prince with a huge grin on his face. The adorable snap was taken the day of his younger brother Prince Louis' christening earlier this month. Meanwhile, back in the states, Selena Gomez also had a birthday. In celebration, the "Back To You" singer's best friend, Taylor Swift, baked her a cake.

Ryan Reynolds Talks Brad Pitt's Deadpool 2 Cameo: The 41-year-old actor revealed to ET's Kevin Fraizer at Comic-Con that he convinced Pitt to make a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the Deadpool sequel with nothing more than a cup of coffee. "It was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do," Reynolds said in praise of the 54-year-old actor.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Attend Pusha T's Wedding: Rocking a gold Balmain dress, the 37-year-old reality star attended the rapper's wedding to Virginia Williams along with her husband, who wore a black suit and white shirt for the occasion. Kim documented the Virginia Beach wedding -- where Pharrell Williams served as the best man -- on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Restaurant Critic Jonathan Gold Dead at 57: The Los Angeles Times confirmed on Saturday that its famed restaurant critic died of pancreatic cancer less than a month after being diagnosed. The Pulitzer Prize winner was celebrated on Twitter by celebrities including Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz and Alex Shibutani.

Katherine McPhee Celebrates Her Engagement, Mourns Late Father: Over the weekend, the 34-year-old actress showed off her new engagement ring from 68-year-old music producer David Foster, who popped the question earlier this month while the two were vacationing in Europe. She used the first snap of her massive rock to pay tribute to her dad, Daniel McPhee, who passed away last week. "My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” she said in the emotional Instagram post.

