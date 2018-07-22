Katharine McPhee Shares Photo of Her Massive Engagement Ring in Honor of Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee has a message for friends and fans: cherish what you have.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo of her new enormous engagement ring in tribute of her father, Daniel McPhee, who died on July 16 -- just two weeks after she got engaged to David Foster.

“It’s been a hard week,” she wrote alongside the image of herself showcasing the ring in front of her face while wearing a gray tank top. “Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation.”

She went on to share a powerful observation that her fiancé gave her, which seems to have provided her some solace during this difficult time.

“And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

