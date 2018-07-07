Katharine McPhee Defends Engagement to David Foster in Epic Clapback

Katharine McPhee isn't looking for your opinions on her engagement.

The 34-year-old American Idol alum took to Twitter on Friday with an epic clapback at those criticizing her engagement to David Foster, 68. "Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me," she wrote. "Thank you for coming to my TED talk."

McPhee's sassy tweet comes just days after she confirmed her engagement to Foster by posting a screenshot of a text message with Just Jared founder Jared Eng. In the text, the actress says Foster proposed at the top of a mountain in Anacarpi, Italy. "Totally dark, only stars," she wrote, jokingly adding that he "thankfully" didn't push her off the cliff. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.

thank you for coming to my TED talk. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 6, 2018

McPhee's engagement to Foster earlier this week has involved plenty of sass. The actress shared a hilarious Ariana Grande GIF on Tuesday, while Foster's 35-year-old daughter, Erin, poked fun at her father's engagement to a woman a year younger than her.

"Mommmyyy," Erin commented on a photo Foster posted with his new fiancee, while her sister, Sara, 37, joked, "Out of the country. What did I miss?"

This will be the fifth marriage for Foster, who was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer -- with whom he welcomed Erin, Sara and daughter Jordan -- Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, whom he split with in December 2015. All together he has eight children from his previous relationships.

McPhee, meanwhile, was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster played the piano at McPhee's wedding as she serenaded Cokas with Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole’s hit “Unforgettable."

The two have known each other for quite a while, and source told ET that "from the very beginning, [David] and Katharine had a special bond." See more on their relationship in the video below.

