David Foster and Katharine McPhee Are Engaged

Looks like David Foster and Katharine McPhee have some wedding planning to do!

A rep for the 68-year-old musician confirms to ET that the two are engaged.

According to the rep, Foster proposed to McPhee, 34, while they were vacationing in Europe.

McPhee seemingly confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing a gif of Ariana Grande (who recently got engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson) accompanied with a ring emoji.

They've also been documenting plenty of highlights from their trip over the past few days.

Earlier this week, McPhee shared a shot of herself in Capri, Italy, soaking up the sun in a chic two-piece. "If only you saw the first 50+ pics it took to get to these two," the actress captioned the snap, giving photo credit to Foster for taking the sexy pic.

"Capri bayybeeee," another post read.

This will be the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. He has eight kids -- Sara, Erin, Amy, Gary, Jordan, Allison, Greg and Tim -- from his previous marriages.

Foster and McPhee were first linked together last May, and by December of 2017, they couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other during a PDA-packed trip to Paris, France.

When ET caught up with Foster at his home in March, he explained what it's like to date someone who approves of his kids.

"Well, you can't come between a man and his children," he said. "So, if whoever you're with gets along with your children, it's just such a bonus."

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

