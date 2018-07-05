Katharine McPhee and David Foster Step Out For the First Time Since Engagement -- Is This Her Ring?

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a few things on their to-do list after getting engaged.

The couple was spotted for the first time since revealing their engagement in New York City on Thursday, as they headed to a jeweler in Tribeca. Foster looked casual in a white button-up and jeans, while his lady love sported workout attire.

McPhee was hard to miss in dark purple leggings and a bright pink longsleeved top. The 34-year-old singer accessorized with a pair of fun glasses and a ring on her left ring finger. While it's unclear if she was wearing her engagement ring, photographers got a snap of a simple silver band.

A rep for Foster, 68, confirmed to ET on Tuesday that the pair were engaged, as McPhee took to social media to share her excitement over the news.

In a screenshot of a conversation with Just Jared founder Jared Eng, the American Idol alum revealed that Foster proposed at the top of a mountain in Anacarpi, Italy. "Totally dark, only stars," she said, jokingly adding that he "thankfully" didn't push her off the cliff. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

Eng, meanwhile, described the ring as "beautiful" and "classic."

Foster and McPhee were first romantically linked last May. See more in the video below.

