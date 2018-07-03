Newly Engaged Katharine McPhee Explains How David Foster Proposed

Katharine McPhee is sharing details about how her proposal from David Foster went down!

Shortly after news broke of their engagement on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to recall her exciting day.

According to a screenshot she posted of a text message conversation with Just Jared founder Jared Eng, Foster asked McPhee for her hand in marriage while the two were at the top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy.

"Totally dark, only stars," she said, jokingly adding that he "thankfully" didn't push her off the cliff. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

While McPhee has yet to publicly share a photo of the engagement ring the 68-year-old musician proposed to her with, Eng (who has seemingly seen a sneak peek of it) described it as "beautiful" and "classic."

She also seemingly addressed the news on Twitter, sharing a gif of Ariana Grande (who recently got engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson) accompanied with a ring emoji.

A rep for Foster confirmed to ET earlier Tuesday that he proposed to McPhee while the two were vacationing in Europe. The two were first linked together last May, and by December of 2017, they couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other during a PDA-packed trip to Paris, France.

