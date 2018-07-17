Katharine McPhee’s Father Daniel Dies: Read the Star’s Heartbreaking Post

Katharine McPhee has suffered a tragic loss.

The 34-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram late Monday night to share the heartbreaking news that her father, Daniel McPhee, had passed away.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this,” she began. “But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.”

The Waitress star went on to praise her father for his guiding role in her life.

“He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us,” she captioned the shots of herself and her sister, Adriana, with their dad. “Not sure my heart will ever be the same.”

Noting she was “so sad” that her father never got to see her Broadway debut, Katharine added, “But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts.”

The news comes just days after Katharine took to social media to let her fans know she’d be missing this past weekend’s shows of the musical Waitress as she was flying back to LA for a “family emergency.”

Earlier this month was much more of a cause for celebration for the star. She announced her engagement to music producer David Foster after he popped the question in Italy.

