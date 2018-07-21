Jonathan Gold, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Restaurant Critic, Dead at 57

Rest in peace, Jonathan Gold.

The famed Los Angeles Timesfood critic has died, the outlet confirmed on Saturday. He was 57. Gold died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.

Gold was the first food critic to be honored with the Pulitzer Prize, winning the award for his work with LA Weekly in 2007. He was again a finalist in 2011. Throughout his four decades as a critic, Gold became known for his love of obscure ethnic food shops and takeout places. His Los Angeles Times column, "Counter Intelligence," is credited with changing the way many critics write about food.

Gold, whose reviews were compiled into a 2000 book, Counter Intelligence: Where to Eat in the Real Los Angeles, also won many James Beard Foundation journalism awards, including the M.F.K. Fisher prize for distinguished writing in 2011 and the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award. He was also the subject of Laura Gabbert’s 2015 documentary City of Gold, which showed the LA food scene through the eyes of the respected critic.

He is survived by his wife, Los Angeles Times editor Laurie Ochoa, and two children.

Gold's death affected family as well as his readers, including famous fans like Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz. "This is very sad. I wouldn’t have known about many of my favorite restaurants in LA without this man’s reviews and recommendations," Rogen tweeted on Saturday. "RIP."

"This makes me really sad. Loved Jonathan Gold’s writing and spirit," Barinholtz wrote. "Watch his documentary City of Gold, most uncynical movie about LA. RIP."

A terrible day in Los Angeles.

Interviewed him for a podcast I had, and he was as kind, smart, and funny as I had hoped. A huge loser to the LA community.

Gold's death comes just six weeks after the death of fellow restaurant critic Anthony Bourdain, whom Gold recently honored with a touching tribute. See more on Bourdain in the video below.

