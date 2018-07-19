Asia Argento Shares Personal Photo of Anthony Bourdain Taken Days Before His Death

Asia Argento is still mourning the death of Anthony Bourdain.

The 42-year-old Italian actress and filmmaker shared a personal photo of herself with her late boyfriend, taken just days before his death. The photo shows Argento sitting in a red convertible while the Parts Unknown host is next to her and holding a green umbrella over both of them.

Argento captioned the post with an Italian poem from Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, which translates to: "There is no greater sorrow than to be mindful of the happy time in misery, and that thy Teacher knows. But, if to recognize the earliest root of love in us thou hast so great desire, I will do even as he who weeps and speaks." The photo is also dated May 27, 2018, just 12 days before Bourdain died.

As ET previously reported, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, on June 8 by his close friend, Eric Ripert, a French chef, with whom he was filming his CNN series, Parts Unknown. He was cremated in France on June 13.

Argento has been sharing intimate photos of her time with Bourdain. Last week, celebrities wrote an open letter defending the actress after online bullies were blaming her for the famed food critic's tragic death.

Following the news that Bourdain had died, Argento released an emotional statement about their time together.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.

