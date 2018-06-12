Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Series to Remain on Netflix Following Fan Outcry

Following outcry from fans, Netflix has reversed its plans to pull late chef Anthony Bourdain’s series, Parts Unknown, from its streaming service.

Netflix had planned to remove his CNN series from their lineup on June 16, due to their licensing agreement expiring -- a move which upset many viewers in the wake of Bourdain’s recent death.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” Netflix posted on its official Twitter account. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

The popular television personality and author was found dead of an apparent suicide in his hotel room in France by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert on Friday.

The 61-year-old star, who is survived by 11-year-old daughter Ariane, had been in France working on Parts Unknown.

See more on the beloved food critic’s death below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Patton Oswalt Shares Candid Email Anthony Bourdain Sent Him About His Honeymoon

NEWS: Rose McGowan Defends Anthony Bourdain's Girlfriend Asia Argento in Emotional Note About Suicide

NEWS: Anthony Bourdain's Mother Gladys Says There Was Never Any Sign Something Was Wrong

Related Gallery