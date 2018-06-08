Anthony Bourdain, Famed Food Critic, Dead at 61

Famed food critic, chef, author and TV personality Anthony Bourdain has died.

CNN confirmed the news on Friday morning that Bourdain had passed away at the age of 61. Bourdain was in France working on his CNN series, Parts Unknown, at the time of his death.

Bourdain seems to have died of an apparent suicide. He would found by his close friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, in his hotel room on Friday morning.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and his girlfriend, Asia Argento.

Bourdain’s death comes just days after fashion designer, Kate Spade, took her own life at the age of 55.

More updates to come.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

