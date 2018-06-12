Patton Oswalt Shares Candid Email Anthony Bourdain Sent Him About His Honeymoon

Patton Oswalt will always remember the special message Anthony Bourdain gave him after he got married for the second time.

The 49-year-old actor-comedian took to Twitter on Sunday to share a screen grab of the email from the late chef, food critic and TV personality, who died of an apparent suicide last week.

“When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris, our friends and family put together lists of places to eat and things to do,” Oswalt explained. “Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him.”

In the email, Bourdain provided a taste of his candid thoughts, which helped catapult him to fame.

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

“Patton, I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris,” Bourdain wrote. “F**k them. All of them. They’re THERE, everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important s**t like live your life. In Paris!”

Bourdain added that Oswalt should “try and plan as little as possible” before offering him a few dining options in the French capital.

This isn't the first time that Oswalt has spoken out on social media since news of Bourdain’s death broke.

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255



I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

Encouraging fans to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, he wrote: “I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it -- in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.”

Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide in his French hotel room while filming his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

