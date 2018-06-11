Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Shares a Photo From Their Daughter's Concert: 'So Strong and Brave'

Anthony Bourdain's ex-wife has broken her social media silence following the chef's death last week.

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who was married to the TV personality from 2007-2016, took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning to share a sweet message about the 11-year-old daughter the pair share.

"Our little girl had her concert today," she said of their daughter, Ariane. "She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."

In the shot — which was taken at DROM, a New York City club — Ariane is holding a mic on stage while wearing knee high leather studded boots, grey jeans, a black striped shirt, and a leather jacket.

Busia-Bourdain is a martial artist who, in 2016, wrote an op-ed for Cosmopolitanabout how a jujitsu class changed her life.

"My body has changed, dramatically. I have changed. My husband half-jokes that he married Sophia Loren but ended up with Jean-Claude Van Damme," the 49-year-old wrote in the article. "But there's something to that. I'm not the same person. I'm hard now, physically and mentally."

Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide in a French hotel room Friday morning by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert. He was 61 at the time of his death. This came just days after famed fashion designer Kate Spade took her own life at age 55.

On Friday Bourdain's girlfriend at the time of his death, Asia Argento, took to social media to express her grief.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my my protector. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

