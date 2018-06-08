Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React
Chef, food critic, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away at age 61.
The multi-talented Bourdain was in France working on his CNN series, Parts Unknown, at the time of his death, the network confirmed. Eric Ripert, a French chef and close friend of Bourdain, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. The cause of death is apparent suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Ripert, in a statement to The New York Times, called Bourdain "a dear friend."
"He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert said. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."
Bourdain's partner, Asia Argento, expressed her grief on Twitter. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated."
Celebrities, chefs, politicians, journalists and many others that Bourdain touched during his life also took to social media to express their grief over the tragic news.
"'Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer,'" former president Barack Obama tweeted. "This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him."
"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," chef Gordon Ramsay wrote. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
“I am beyond devastated and dismayed at Tony’s passing," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi said in a statement. "He was not only a dear friend, but an admired colleague and at times, a mentor: open-hearted and generous. I am deeply saddened for his daughter, and for Asia. He leaves behind a world that will sorely miss him. A very tall tree has fallen in our forest.”
“I am shocked - Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent," chef Sandra Lee tells ET. "He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm. The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality - we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed.”
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
