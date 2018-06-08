Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React

Chef, food critic, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away at age 61.

The multi-talented Bourdain was in France working on his CNN series, Parts Unknown, at the time of his death, the network confirmed. Eric Ripert, a French chef and close friend of Bourdain, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. The cause of death is apparent suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Ripert, in a statement to The New York Times, called Bourdain "a dear friend."

"He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert said. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Bourdain's partner, Asia Argento, expressed her grief on Twitter. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated."

Celebrities, chefs, politicians, journalists and many others that Bourdain touched during his life also took to social media to express their grief over the tragic news.

"'Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer,'" former president Barack Obama tweeted. "This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him."

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," chef Gordon Ramsay wrote. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

“I am beyond devastated and dismayed at Tony’s passing," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi said in a statement. "He was not only a dear friend, but an admired colleague and at times, a mentor: open-hearted and generous. I am deeply saddened for his daughter, and for Asia. He leaves behind a world that will sorely miss him. A very tall tree has fallen in our forest.”

“I am shocked - Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent," chef Sandra Lee tells ET. "He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm. The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality - we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed.”

Keep reading for more star reactions.

Anthony was devoted not only to @AsiaArgento but to the justice she and other Weinstein survivors were denied for so long. His righteous anger and his “small, random acts of kindness and sincerity” is what I will remember most about him. https://t.co/3XrQHJGklv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

My heart breaks for Tony Bourdain. May he rest in peace now. He was a friend, a collaborator, and family. A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family, and his longtime partners and friends at ZPZ. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones. — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018

I cannot comprehend the news that #anthonybourdain is dead from an apparent suicide. I am truly stunned and lost. An incredible genius gone far too soon. This one really hurts. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 8, 2018

Damn it, Tony.



Why?



I’ll always love you, pal.



Always be grateful.



Never gonna stop wondering why, though.



My heart is with you, wherever you are. Sending strength to your daughter.



Thank you, thank you - a thousand thousand thank you’s for everything.@Bourdain — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Cannot believe the sad news about @Bourdain — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 8, 2018

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255



I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

Two Anthonys in a bar. I just can’t believe one is gone #Bourdainpic.twitter.com/qHmWSMzbKI — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Awful, awful news. What a fascinating, beautiful person. RIP Anthony Bourdain https://t.co/Vs2ubHxDod — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

Please check on the people you care about. A simple call or visit could save someone’s life. Waking up to these untimely deaths are disheartening and sad 😔. R.I.P #KateSpade#AnthonyBourdain — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) June 8, 2018

EVERYONE is going through something. Most times we never know how bad or how dark. Talk to people, be kind to people & be grateful for every moment we’re here together. This world is hard. Anthony touched so many lives in his short 61 years and I’m thankful for his selflessness. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

So sad to hear about the death of Anthony Bourdain. A culinary anthropologist that shone a light on to every corner of the world, often giving a public voice to those without it. The coolest guy on television will be greatly missed. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) June 8, 2018

Tony Bourdain started out feeding people, and then moved on to showcasing the foreign in a way that forced us to face the similarity of all humanness. He leaves a beautiful legacy. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2018

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. ... Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain lived in a way that most of us should. A seeker of the unknown & a man who exposed magnificent parts of the world to us through our TVs. I don’t even know what to say, this makes me so damn sad. I truly loved him & what he stood for. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain. He was a kind person. This world doesn’t make sense today. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 8, 2018

Another heartbreaking loss.. you are and will always be one of my idols Anthony Bourdain.. watching your show always brought me such happiness. Thoughts and prayers are with your family now... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXZuS8RvSb — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) June 8, 2018

Man I can’t believe Anthony Bourdain killed himself. It’s so sad cause he looked like guy who lived life. You never know what’s going on with people yo. Be kind to folks. Shit be kind to yourself. It’s easier said than done but ask for help!! Mental heath is real!! #pleasenomore — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 8, 2018

Witches: please prepare the strongest protection spell you have for our sister Asia Argento today. Please lift her up with all the love and light your conjuring is capable of casting. #AnthonyBourdain — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 8, 2018

So sad to hear about @Bourdain I read Kitchen Confidential years ago and thought it was so good and raw. A fresh, unfiltered voice of a person that you’d actually want to have a beer with. That’s what resonated in my opinion. Anyways. My Heart goes out to his family. 🙁 — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) June 8, 2018

Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close. #RIPAnthonyBourdainpic.twitter.com/Cb6IfmzylN — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 8, 2018

My heart is broken 💔 I hope you find peace #AnthonyBourdainpic.twitter.com/YCXopEa69j — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 8, 2018

This is someone who touched people across every perceived divide. Kind and just and naughty and wise. Heart breaks for his family, biological and chosen. We love you Tony. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain’s shows sparked my own passion for food and travel, and experiencing culture through food. So shocked and heartbroken for him and his loved ones. Damn. — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) June 8, 2018

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Bourdain, Famed Food Critic, Dead at 61

Kate Spade's Father Breaks Silence on Designer's Tragic Death

Kate Spade’s Husband Andy Speaks Out on Her Death: ‘There Was No Indication and No Warning’

Related Gallery