Kate Spade, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dead at 55

Kate Spade, an iconic fashion designer, died on Tuesday in New York City. She was 55.

The NYPD confirms to ET that Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment. The cause of death is an apparent suicide at this time.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade (maiden name: Brosnahan) attended the University of Kansas and later transferred to Arizona State University, where she graduated with a journalism degree in 1985. She first rose to fame as a designer in the '80s, working for the accessories department of Mademoiselle magazine in the Big Apple. She left the outlet as a senior fashion editor in 1991 to work on her own fashion projects.

Kate Spade handbags was launched in 1993, which later launched into a clothing store and jewelry line.

Spade married Andy Spade (the brother of David Spade) in 1994.

Story developing...

